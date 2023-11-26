Best Bets, Odds for the Broncos vs. Browns Game – Week 12
Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (5-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup on November 26, 2023 against the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who are on their own three-game winning streak. We have best bets recommendations.
When is Broncos vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Browns compared to the BetMGM line, a 11.2 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Browns.
- The Broncos have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.
- The Broncos have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-3).
- Denver is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Browns have won three of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (+1.5)
- The Broncos have covered the spread three times over 10 games with a set spread.
- Denver is winless against the spread when it is 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-4-1).
- The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup six times this year (6-3-1).
- Cleveland has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (36.5)
- The two teams average a combined 7.9 more points per game (44.4) than this matchup's total of 36.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this game.
- Broncos games have hit the over on four of 10 occasions (40%).
- Four of the Browns' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|206.5
|19
|23.2
|0
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|98.3
|0
|14.7
|0
