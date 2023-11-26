Going into their matchup with the Denver Broncos (5-5), the Cleveland Browns (7-3) will be monitoring 15 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:05 PM on Sunday, November 26 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Their last time out, the Browns won 13-10 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their last game, the Broncos knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 21-20.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out Grant Delpit S Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Out Matthew Adams LB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Hamstring Questionable Jordan Kunaszyk LB Knee Questionable Mike Ford CB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Sione Takitaki LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dwayne Washington RB Illness Questionable Mitchell Fraboni LS Back Full Participation In Practice P.J. Locke S Ankle Questionable Josey Jewell LB Back Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Jones DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mike Purcell DL Elbow Full Participation In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Browns vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, giving up just 243.3 total yards per game (best). On offense, they rank 18th by racking up 325.8 total yards per game.

With 22.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Browns rank 13th in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 18 points per game.

The Browns rank 26th in the NFL with 183.1 passing yards per contest, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks best by giving up just 143.7 passing yards per contest.

Cleveland's run defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 99.6 rushing yards allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks third-best by generating 142.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Browns sport a -5 turnover margin this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Browns vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-1.5)

Broncos (-1.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-125), Browns (+105)

Broncos (-125), Browns (+105) Total: 37 points

