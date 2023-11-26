Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - November 26
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Toronto Raptors (8-8) on Sunday, November 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers head into this contest following a 121-115 loss to the Lakers on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell's team-high 22 points paced the Cavaliers in the loss.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Questionable
|Neck
|19.0
|2.7
|5.5
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.1
|4.1
|0.8
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|219.5
