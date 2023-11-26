With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Elijah Moore a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Moore has caught 40 passes on 64 targets for 374 yards and one score, averaging 37.4 yards per game.

Moore, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0

