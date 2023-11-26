Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
Can we expect Erik Gudbranson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudbranson stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|26:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|19:51
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
