The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Owls have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 61.5% chance to win.

Virginia Tech is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Hokies have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia Tech has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 60% 82.8 164.1 71 136.2 146.7 Virginia Tech 4 66.7% 81.3 164.1 65.2 136.2 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Owls put up 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.

Florida Atlantic is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 65.2 points.

The Hokies put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 3-2-0 2-2 3-2-0 Virginia Tech 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Virginia Tech 17-0 Home Record 13-4 11-3 Away Record 2-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.