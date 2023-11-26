Should you wager on Irvin Smith Jr. getting into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's stat line shows 14 catches for 89 yards and one score. He puts up 12.7 yards receiving per game.

Smith, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

