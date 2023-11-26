Jarrett Allen's Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 25, Allen produced 21 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 121-115 loss versus the Lakers.

In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 13.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.0 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 23.7 PR -- 21.4



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Raptors

Allen has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 6.2% and 8.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 20th in possessions per game with 100.6.

On defense, the Raptors have allowed 112.9 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

The Raptors concede 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.2 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 33 23 11 1 0 0 0 12/23/2022 28 11 7 1 0 0 1 10/19/2022 34 13 10 0 0 2 0

