Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 12?
When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Joe Mixon score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon's team-high 605 rushing yards (60.5 per game) have come on 153 carries, with four touchdowns.
- Mixon also has 188 receiving yards (18.8 per game) on 31 catches, with one TD.
- Mixon has found the end zone on the ground in four games this season.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
