Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL, 160 per game.

This year, Hunt has received 82 carries and ran for 264 yards (33.0 ypg) while scoring six rushing TDs. Plus, Hunt has racked up nine receptions as a receiver for 59 yards (7.4 ypg).

Hunt vs. the Broncos

Hunt vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games The Broncos have let four opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Denver this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Broncos this season.

The Broncos allow 160 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Broncos have put up 11 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Broncos' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Browns Player Previews

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his seven opportunities this season (57.1%).

The Browns pass on 50.4% of their plays and run on 49.6%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 343 rushes this season. He's taken 82 of those carries (23.9%).

Hunt has rushed for at least one touchdown five times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (31.6%).

He has 15 red zone carries for 44.1% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-118)

Hunt Receiving Insights

Hunt has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this season.

Hunt has received 3.4% of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 4.9 yards per target.

Having played eight games this year, Hunt has not tallied a TD reception.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

