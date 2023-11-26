On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrik Laine going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laine stats and insights

  • In three of 11 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Laine has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:17 Away L 5-4
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:59 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 4-0
10/14/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:44 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.