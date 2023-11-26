Will Pierre Strong Jr. cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Strong has run for 153 yards on 35 carries (15.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Strong also averages 3.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 38 yards.

Strong has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0

