Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
Will Sean Kuraly find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kuraly stats and insights
- Kuraly has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.