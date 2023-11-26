Will Tanner Hudson pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hudson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has put up a 175-yard campaign thus far (35 yards per game), reeling in 18 balls on 22 targets.

Having played five games this year, Hudson has not tallied a TD reception.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0

Rep Tanner Hudson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.