Trenton Irwin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Irwin's stats on this page.

Rep Trenton Irwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 12, Irwin has 16 receptions for 191 yards -- 11.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 22 occasions.

Keep an eye on Irwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Trenton Irwin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Andrei Iosivas (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Irwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 16 191 65 1 11.9

Irwin Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.