Sunday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) and the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with West Virginia securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 26.

The game has no line set.

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Bellarmine 64

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-5.7)

West Virginia (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.8

West Virginia has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Bellarmine, who is 2-3-0 ATS. None of the Mountaineers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Knights' games have gone over.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers score 62.8 points per game (340th in college basketball) and give up 63 (47th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

The 34.4 rebounds per game West Virginia averages rank 143rd in the country, and are 2.4 more than the 32 its opponents pull down per outing.

West Virginia makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (8.2).

The Mountaineers rank 300th in college basketball by averaging 85.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 130th in college basketball, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions.

West Virginia loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.2 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.4.

