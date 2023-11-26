Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Werenski's props? Here is some information to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 23:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Werenski has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Werenski has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 19 Games 1 15 Points 1 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

