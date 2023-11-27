Blue Jackets vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (14-3-3), visit the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4), on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 19 times, and won five, or 26.3%, of those games.
- Columbus has a record of 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blue Jackets have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|68 (7th)
|Goals
|62 (19th)
|50 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (30th)
|15 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (27th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (1st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets went 2-7-1 in its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 line against the spread during that span.
- Columbus has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 62 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 19th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 76 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
