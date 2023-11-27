Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 27?
Will David Jiricek score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Jiricek has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.