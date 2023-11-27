Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 27?
Should you bet on Dmitri Voronkov to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Voronkov averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:25
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:37
|Home
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
