Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Gaudreau available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Gaudreau has a goal in three of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 22 games this season, Gaudreau has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 22 games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Gaudreau hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 3 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.