Monday's contest features the Wright State Raiders (3-2) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Wright State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

The Thundering Herd head into this matchup following a 121-55 win over Point Park on Monday.

Marshall vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Marshall vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 74, Marshall 72

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thundering Herd averaged 63.7 points per game last season (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They had a +121 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

In conference action, Marshall scored fewer points (63.6 per game) than it did overall (63.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd scored 6.1 more points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (62.4).

At home, Marshall conceded 60.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (62.3).

