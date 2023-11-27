Should you wager on Sean Kuraly to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
  • Kuraly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:12 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:52 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:14 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

