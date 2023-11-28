Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Garland tallied 24 points and eight assists in his last game, which ended in a 105-102 win versus the Raptors.

With prop bets in place for Garland, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 Assists 6.5 5.7 PRA -- 27.8 PR -- 22.1 3PM 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Darius Garland Insights vs. the Hawks

Garland is responsible for taking 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

Garland is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Garland's Cavaliers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 121.1 points per game.

The Hawks allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have conceded 28.3 per game, 28th in the league.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Darius Garland vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 41 27 2 5 1 1 0 2/24/2023 31 33 0 2 4 0 2 11/21/2022 38 26 0 9 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.