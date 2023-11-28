Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mobley, in his previous game (November 26 win against the Raptors), put up 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Mobley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.3 17.3 Rebounds 9.5 10.4 9.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.0 PRA -- 29.9 29.9 PR -- 26.7 26.9



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Mobley has made 6.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.4% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's Cavaliers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 121.1 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hawks allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

The Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.3 assists per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 40 20 15 6 0 4 1 2/24/2023 30 13 4 2 0 1 1 11/21/2022 36 10 9 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.