On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Evgeni Malkin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

In eight of 20 games this season, Malkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Malkin averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:25 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

