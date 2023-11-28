Jake Guentzel will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Considering a bet on Guentzel in the Penguins-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jake Guentzel vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus this season, in 19:42 per game on the ice, is +8.

In six of 20 games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 20 games this season, Guentzel has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in 13 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 2 23 Points 2 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

