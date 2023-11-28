Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 105-102 win over the Raptors, Allen totaled 18 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 13.8 Rebounds 9.5 7.7 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 23.8 PR -- 21.5



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

Allen's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.6.

Defensively, the Hawks are 26th in the NBA, allowing 121.1 points per contest.

The Hawks give up 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 29 14 9 0 0 2 0 11/21/2022 33 8 11 1 0 1 2

