Kris Letang will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Letang are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kris Letang vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang has averaged 24:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Letang has scored a goal in one of 20 games this year.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Letang has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In nine of 20 games this season, Letang has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Letang goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 2 11 Points 1 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

