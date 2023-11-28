Can we count on Marcus Pettersson lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 64 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:25 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:02 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:17 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

