A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) visit the Nashville Predators (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Penguins (-115) ahead of the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Predators Betting Trends

In eight games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Penguins have won 38.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-8).

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has compiled a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

Nashville has gone 5-7 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 3-7-0 6.6 2.70 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.00 1 4.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-3-2 6.2 4.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.00 3.10 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.