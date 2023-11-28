The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) visit the Nashville Predators (10-10, winners of five in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, November 28 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have gone 5-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a record of 5-8 (winning 38.5%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Penguins a 53.5% chance to win.

In eight games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Predators Additional Info

Penguins vs. Predators Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 63 (19th) Goals 67 (8th) 52 (4th) Goals Allowed 64 (18th) 7 (28th) Power Play Goals 17 (8th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (26th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Pittsburgh has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Pittsburgh went over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins are ranked 19th in the league with 63 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Penguins have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 52 (2.6 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

