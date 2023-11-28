The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Reilly Smith, are in action Tuesday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Smith's props? Here is some information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In seven of 20 games this season, Smith has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Smith has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

