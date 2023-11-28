The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Graves score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
  • Graves has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:15 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:09 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 21:44 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:10 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

