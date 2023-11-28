Will Ryan Shea find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Shea stats and insights

Shea is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Shea has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Shea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:48 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.