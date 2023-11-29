Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
Can we anticipate Adam Fantilli lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Fantilli's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.