Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 29
The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) take on the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Blue Jackets took down the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 while putting up 33 total goals (two power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 6.7%). They have allowed 32 goals.
Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Wednesday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have gone 1-4-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 7-12-4.
- Columbus has seven points (2-5-3) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal, they lost.
- Columbus has scored exactly two goals in seven games this season (1-5-1 record, three points).
- The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 13 times, and are 6-4-3 in those games (to register 15 points).
- In the six games when Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 4-0-2.
- In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 5-8-2 to record 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Blue Jackets Rank
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|20th
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|28th
|22nd
|3.39
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|29th
|33.5
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|30th
|28th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|17.95%
|22nd
|2nd
|89.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.49%
|29th
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
