The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Jiricek find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

Jiricek has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.