Can we count on Eric Robinson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

Robinson has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Robinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

