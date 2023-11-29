Will Eric Robinson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
Can we count on Eric Robinson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Robinson stats and insights
- Robinson has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Robinson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
