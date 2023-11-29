When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gudbranson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • Gudbranson has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 26:09 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

