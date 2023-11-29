Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Laine's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Laine has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 14:03 on the ice per game.

Laine has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 13 games this season, Laine has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Laine has had an assist twice this season in 13 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Laine's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Laine has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Laine Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 1 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

