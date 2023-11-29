Can we count on Sean Kuraly finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

  • In five of 23 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Kuraly has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:12 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:52 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:14 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.