Can we anticipate Yegor Chinakhov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Chinakhov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 13:55 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:41 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:27 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.