Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
Can we anticipate Yegor Chinakhov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.