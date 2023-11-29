Should you bet on Zachary Werenski to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

  • In one of 21 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (four shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Werenski's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:40 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:23 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:50 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

