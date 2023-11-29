Zachary Werenski will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens play on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Werenski available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Zachary Werenski vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Werenski has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Werenski has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Werenski hits the over on his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Werenski has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 21 Games 1 15 Points 1 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

