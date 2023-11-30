On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Bryan Rust going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rust stats and insights

  • In eight of 18 games this season, Rust has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Rust has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:18 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.