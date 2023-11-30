Will Bryan Rust Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Bryan Rust going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Rust stats and insights
- In eight of 18 games this season, Rust has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Rust has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Rust recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:18
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 4-3
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
