Caris LeVert and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hitting the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 128-105 win against the Hawks, LeVert had 10 points.

We're going to look at LeVert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 15.5 14.2 Rebounds -- 3.8 3.6 Assists -- 3.7 3.1 PRA -- 23 20.9 PR -- 19.3 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

LeVert has taken 13.6 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 13.0% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

LeVert's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 13th in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 45.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.1 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Caris LeVert vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 33 17 8 6 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.