Thursday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and the Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton as players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, ROOT Sports NW+

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers defeated the Hawks on Tuesday, 128-105. Their top scorer was Donovan Mitchell with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 40 11 5 3 1 3 Darius Garland 19 2 8 2 0 2 Evan Mobley 17 19 1 0 7 1

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 10.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of shots from the floor.

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28.0 points, 5.2 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Max Strus is posting 14.2 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland's numbers for the season are 19.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 16.8 11.0 3.0 0.8 1.7 0.1 Max Strus 14.8 5.5 4.6 1.2 0.7 3.1 Darius Garland 18.4 2.6 4.9 1.3 0.1 1.8 Jarrett Allen 14.0 7.8 2.6 0.4 1.2 0.0 Donovan Mitchell 14.9 3.6 2.9 0.9 0.3 1.6

