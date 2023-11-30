Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - November 30
Thursday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and the Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton as players to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, ROOT Sports NW+
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Cavaliers defeated the Hawks on Tuesday, 128-105. Their top scorer was Donovan Mitchell with 40 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|40
|11
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Darius Garland
|19
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|Evan Mobley
|17
|19
|1
|0
|7
|1
Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 10.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of shots from the floor.
- Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28.0 points, 5.2 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- Max Strus is posting 14.2 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Darius Garland's numbers for the season are 19.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|16.8
|11.0
|3.0
|0.8
|1.7
|0.1
|Max Strus
|14.8
|5.5
|4.6
|1.2
|0.7
|3.1
|Darius Garland
|18.4
|2.6
|4.9
|1.3
|0.1
|1.8
|Jarrett Allen
|14.0
|7.8
|2.6
|0.4
|1.2
|0.0
|Donovan Mitchell
|14.9
|3.6
|2.9
|0.9
|0.3
|1.6
