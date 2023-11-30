CeeDee Lamb against the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Tariq Woolen is a matchup to watch in Week 13, when the Cowboys face the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

TV: Amazon Prime Video

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 154.0 14.0 3 22 13.30

CeeDee Lamb vs. Tariq Woolen Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 1,066 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 104 times and has collected 78 receptions and six touchdowns.

In the air, Dallas has passed for 2,886 yards, or 262.4 per game -- that's the seventh-highest total in the NFL.

The Cowboys are scoring the most points in the NFL, 31.5 per game.

Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 35.5 pass attempts per contest (390 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Cowboys are airing it out more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 67 total red-zone pass attempts (48.6% red-zone pass rate).

Tariq Woolen & the Seahawks' Defense

Tariq Woolen has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle is 18th in the NFL with 2,538 passing yards allowed (230.7 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

This season, the Seahawks' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 22.6 points allowed per game and 20th with 348.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Seattle this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Tariq Woolen Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Tariq Woolen Rec. Targets 104 48 Def. Targets Receptions 78 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1066 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.9 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 373 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

