Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 30?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Karlsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|22:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|25:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
